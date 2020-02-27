Barclays PLC Buys 445,713 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $55,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

