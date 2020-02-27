Barclays PLC Buys 47,245 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.40% of WABCO worth $28,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WABCO by 2,894.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in WABCO by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 602,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in WABCO by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.64 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

