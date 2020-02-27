Barclays PLC Buys 50,195 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Water Works worth $75,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

