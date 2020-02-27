Barclays PLC Buys 738,843 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.69% of Evergy worth $102,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. Evergy has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

