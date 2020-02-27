Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,103,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530,007 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 679,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $7,055,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.