Barclays PLC Grows Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $66,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

