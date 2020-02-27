Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 320.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $14,771,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $6,873,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

