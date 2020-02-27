Barclays PLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSG. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

