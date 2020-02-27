Barclays PLC Has $25.37 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

