Barclays PLC Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 2,356.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 746,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 539,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,972.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

