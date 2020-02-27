Barclays PLC Has $36.65 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,156 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK worth $36,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 631.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 237,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,626 shares of company stock worth $1,665,235 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.