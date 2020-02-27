Barclays PLC Has $51.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 304.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.54% of Liberty Property Trust worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,085,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,686,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after purchasing an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 369,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

