Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of Kimco Realty worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 208,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

