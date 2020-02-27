Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $73,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

XEL opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.