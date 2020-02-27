Barclays PLC Increases Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 411.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,281 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of WP Carey worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

