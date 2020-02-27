Barclays PLC Purchases 134,264 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 89.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

