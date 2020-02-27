Barclays PLC Purchases 149,320 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,320 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.28% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 244.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.