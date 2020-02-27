Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,402 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $31,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $225,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $142.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

