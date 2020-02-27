Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $133.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

