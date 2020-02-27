Barclays PLC Sells 20,242 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $137,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $365.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $315.09 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,236,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

