Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,931 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alteryx worth $36,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $470,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,162 shares of company stock worth $57,296,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.03.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $136.78 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 359.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

