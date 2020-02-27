Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.