Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $106.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrett Business Services traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 2031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.