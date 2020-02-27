Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.94 ($95.28).

FRA:BAYN opened at €67.85 ($78.90) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €75.09 and a 200 day moving average of €69.42. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

