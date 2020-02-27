BCS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

