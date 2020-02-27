BCS Wealth Management Buys Shares of 44,719 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,586,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,736,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $286.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

