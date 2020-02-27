BCS Wealth Management Invests $6.38 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,816,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,989,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

