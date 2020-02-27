BCS Wealth Management Takes $10.48 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 492,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

