BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

