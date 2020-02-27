Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 132,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

