Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 18.5% After Insider Selling

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares were down 18.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 777,340 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 455,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on APRN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 31.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 109.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares during the period. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.