Bollard Group LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Gartner worth $56,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

