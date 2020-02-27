Bollard Group LLC Acquires 14,044 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

