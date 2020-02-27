Bollard Group LLC Acquires 20,263 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $37.10 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

