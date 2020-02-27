Bollard Group LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.10 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

