Bollard Group LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.