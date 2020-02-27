Bollard Group LLC Acquires 605 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $70.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.