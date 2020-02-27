Bollard Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.