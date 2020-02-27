Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

