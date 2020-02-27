Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP opened at $32.68 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

