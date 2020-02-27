Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,579,000 after acquiring an additional 102,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

PG opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

