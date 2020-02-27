Bollard Group LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -249.09 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

