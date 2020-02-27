Bollard Group LLC Buys 405 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

