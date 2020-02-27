Bollard Group LLC Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

