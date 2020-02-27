Bollard Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,547,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

NYSE:CAT opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

