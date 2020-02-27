Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

