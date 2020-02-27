Bollard Group LLC Has $13.62 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

