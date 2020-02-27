Bollard Group LLC Has $17.15 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

