Bollard Group LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

JPM stock opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.