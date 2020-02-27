Bollard Group LLC Purchases 10,256 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Southern by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

